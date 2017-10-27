Uber Offers Free Rides To Big Brother Big Sister Mentors, Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — C.T. Ransdell and his 8-year-old little brother Ken Price enjoyed a special day out at Fenway Park thanks to a new Uber initiative.

C.T. and Ken are not actually related, they met through the Big Brother Big Sister (BBBS) program. The organization matches volunteers with kids ages 6-18 who want to develop a relationship with a mentor.

They were able to get to Fenway for free through a new partnership between BBBS and Uber. The ride-sharing service is offering free rides for kids and their “bigs” in the Boston area on weekends.

CT Ransdell and 8 yr old Kenneth Price look out at the field at #FenwayPark from high atop the #GreenMonster during an outing made possible through partnership b/w #BigBrothersBigSistersMassachusettsBay & #Uber. Listen for my reports starting at 5 a-m on #wbz pic.twitter.com/SEcTy6qXDl — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) October 27, 2017

“We’ve done over a thousand rides in just a few short months,” said Tom Maguire, general manager of Uber New England.

#BigandLittle CT Ransdell & Kenneth Price hang out w/Ken's moms after tour of #FenwayPark, made possible by #Uber's new partnership with #BigBrothersBigSistersMassachusettsBay pic.twitter.com/P4Qq9wz9vm — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) October 27, 2017

C.T. said, it offers “access for Ken to the core of the city to go see some really cool exciting things that we can both share together.”

He also uses Uber to get from his home in Back Bay to Ken’s house in Dorchester.

Ken’s mom said the big/little match is worthwhile.

They are “very much like each other. They balance each other so well.”