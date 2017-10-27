Fugitive Bus Driver Charged With Raping Student In 1998 Returns To Mass.

BOSTON (CBS) – A school bus driver charged with kidnapping and raping a special needs passenger in 1998 was returned to the United States on Thursday, nearly two decades after he fled the country before he could stand trial.

Henry Gonzalez, now 44, will face charges of rape of a child with force, kidnapping, and indecent assult and battery on a child under 14 related to an alleged 1998 attack on a 13-year-old special needs student in Saugus.

Gonzalez was scheduled to stand trial in 2000, but did not appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators eventually determined Gonzalez was living in the Dominican Republic, and he was arrested in May. On Thursday, he was brought back into the country.

Massachusetts State Police praised a “relentless investigation” in cooperation with Saugus Police, the United States Marshals Service, and the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Gonzalez was added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list in 2001, and was previously featured on America’s Most Wanted.

“No one on the investigative team ever forgot the victim who was so seriously harmed by this violent criminal, and no member of the team ever wavered in their dedication to hauling him out of the shadows where he was hiding and into the light of justice,” said Col. Richard McKeon, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

After being returned to Massachusetts, Gonzalez is being held at the Saugus Police Department until his arraignment.