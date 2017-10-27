NightSide – The JFK Files

BOSTON (CBS) – Today was supposed to be the day that thousands of documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released, but as of this writing, it is now being reported that the CIA and the FBI are making a late push for the release to be delayed. Tom Samoluk served as the Deputy Director of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board, and he joins Dan in studio to talk about why he hopes the documents will ultimately be released, and what the American public can hope to learn from them.