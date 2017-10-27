Ndamukong Suh Up To His Usual Antics As Dolphins Go Full WWE On Ravens

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Once again, Tom Brady and the Patriots have to beware of Ndamukong Suh when they play the Dolphins. The defensive end is still up to his usual tactics, which are often borderline dirty. Sometimes, there’s no “borderline”. His behavior at the end of the game against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football falls into the latter category.

Suh got into it with Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallet late in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 40-0 blowout loss in Baltimore, and both he and his teammate William Hayes lost their cool after the play and started acting more like pro wrestlers than football players.

First, Suh gave Mallet a shove after the whistle, which wasn’t necessary but not egregious either. But then he took things to weird levels when Mallet jawed at him, grabbing the QB by the throat and throwing him down. Now there’s really no need for this:

Why Suh gotta do QB 2 like that pic.twitter.com/Ylg8JCJPhH — Athlete Tweets 🔥 (@AthleteTweetts) October 27, 2017

He basically choke-slammed him like the Undertaker:

Seconds later, Hayes can be seen in a scrum with Ravens tackle Austin Howard – and poking him in the eye:

People trying to choke slam and eye poke players is this the @NFL or the @WWE this game tonight been something else #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/4BFfGA5q4Y — SaltAres (@SaltAresMedia) October 27, 2017

The eye-poke was akin to Adam Sandler in The Waterboy, whose character is also a big wrestling fan:

The Dolphins had already been thoroughly clowned at that point in the game. It was 26-0 at the time, and the Ravens managed to put 14 more points after the incidents. Few losses in the entire league have been more embarrassing this season all-around.

Note to Brady to invest in a neck guard and visor for Weeks 12 and 14.

