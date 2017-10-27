Kittens Rescued After Being Thrown Off A Bridge In Trash Bag

WARE (CBS) — Two kittens are recovering after they were put inside a trash bag and thrown in a river, according to the Ware Animal Control.

The two kittens, Puddles and Rain, are “in rough shape but are being well taken care of” at the Dakin Animal Shelter and are expected to survive.

Ware Animal Control posted on Facebook that the kittens may have been thrown from the West Main Street Bridge Thursday morning.

Later on, the post was updated to say that an anonymous caller noticed a large black truck, possibly a Ford, was parked by the bridge. “The caller stated that they witnessed them toss a small black trash bag into the water. They assumed it was trash at the time but contacted us immediately when they saw the post.”

Anyone with more information is asked to come forward.

If you are interested in adopting either or both of the kittens, visit the Dakin Humane Society’s website.