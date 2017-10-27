Family Creates New Plea For Information In 1993 Cold Case

Filed Under: Cold Case, Holly Piirainen

BRIMFIELD (CBS) — The family of a 10-year-old who was found dead in Brimfield 24 years ago has launched a new campaign to help solve her murder.

On Friday, volunteers are back searching the area where Holly Piirainen‘s remains were found.

Holly was visiting her grandma with her family in Sturbridge in August of 1993.

Hunters found Holly’s remains in a wooded area in Brimfield about five miles away from her grandma’s home two-and-a-half months later.

She was last seen alive by her father at 11:45 a.m. as she wandered up the road to see a neighbor’s puppies, and never returned.

No arrests were ever made.

A $40,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch