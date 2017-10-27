Family Creates New Plea For Information In 1993 Cold Case

BRIMFIELD (CBS) — The family of a 10-year-old who was found dead in Brimfield 24 years ago has launched a new campaign to help solve her murder.

On Friday, volunteers are back searching the area where Holly Piirainen‘s remains were found.

Holly was visiting her grandma with her family in Sturbridge in August of 1993.

24 years after this 10 year old's remains were found, the family is hoping for a break in the case. pic.twitter.com/lPVpgverlz — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) October 27, 2017

Hunters found Holly’s remains in a wooded area in Brimfield about five miles away from her grandma’s home two-and-a-half months later.

She was last seen alive by her father at 11:45 a.m. as she wandered up the road to see a neighbor’s puppies, and never returned.

No arrests were ever made.

A $40,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest.