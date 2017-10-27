Mayor Walsh Declares ‘Devin Suau Day’ In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh declared Friday Devin Suau Day in Boston in honor of the young Framingham boy who inspired the #WhyNotDevin movement.

Devin, who suffered from a rare form of pediatric cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), would have turned seven years old on Friday. He died last week from the rare disease.

“The City of Boston has been inspired by Devin’s courageous journey and brave fight,” Walsh wrote while proclaiming Friday Devin Suau Day. “We will remember him for his kindness, strength, and for the positive impact he made on so many people.”

Happy 7th birthday, sweet boy 💚 pic.twitter.com/eFY35kksDW — Devin Suau (@WhyNotDevinDIPG) October 27, 2017

City Hall was lit up green, the color of Devin’s favorite superhero.

Many mourners wore green to Devin’s funeral this week, and he was laid to rest in a green casket.

Walsh said he hopes Devin Suau Day will help raise awareness for DIPG.

“Devin’s never-give-up spirit and quest for DIPG support and awareness was far reaching,” he said.