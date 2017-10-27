WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Mayor Walsh Declares ‘Devin Suau Day’ In Boston

Filed Under: #WhyNotDevin, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Devin Suau

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh declared Friday Devin Suau Day in Boston in honor of the young Framingham boy who inspired the #WhyNotDevin movement.

Devin, who suffered from a rare form of pediatric cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), would have turned seven years old on Friday. He died last week from the rare disease.

devin Mayor Walsh Declares Devin Suau Day In Boston

Devin Suau with Boston Police. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

“The City of Boston has been inspired by Devin’s courageous journey and brave fight,” Walsh wrote while proclaiming Friday Devin Suau Day. “We will remember him for his kindness, strength, and for the positive impact he made on so many people.”

City Hall was lit up green, the color of Devin’s favorite superhero.

cityhall1 Mayor Walsh Declares Devin Suau Day In Boston

City Hall lit up green for Devin Suau Day. (Image Credit: Marty Walsh/Twitter)

Many mourners wore green to Devin’s funeral this week, and he was laid to rest in a green casket.

Walsh said he hopes Devin Suau Day will help raise awareness for DIPG.

“Devin’s never-give-up spirit and quest for DIPG support and awareness was far reaching,” he said.

