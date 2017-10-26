‘Route 128 Bandit’ Arrested After String Of Bank Robberies

BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted in connection with a string of bank robberies in and around Boston has been arrested.

Police say 48-year-old Paul Landrum of Dorchester, nicknamed the ‘Route 128 Bandit’, was arrested Tuesday in Boston. He was allegedly involved in eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies.

september25robberydl Route 128 Bandit Arrested After String Of Bank Robberies

Surveillance footage from a bank robbery on September 25, 2017 (Photo Courtesy: FBI)

“Each time, the robber passed a note and threatened a weapon,” said the FBI Wanted poster.

A woman with Landrum, 36-year-old Tamea Chambers of Boston, was also arrested. Chambers is a suspect in two bank robberies.

The majority of the robberies occurred in the last three months.

Police say they made the arrests after the suspect’s vehicle was found parked in the area of Perth and Fayston Streets in Boston.

