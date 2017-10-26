WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Puppy Saved By Narcan After Possibly Ingesting Fentanyl

ANDOVER (AP) — A 3-month-old puppy that became sick after apparently ingesting some sort of opioid survived after being given multiple doses of naloxone, the overdose reversal drug more often given to humans.

Peter Thibault tells The Eagle-Tribune he was walking the yellow lab named Zoey in Andover last week when she picked up a packet of cigarettes. Moments later, the dog passed out.

He carried her home and when she got worse, Thibault took Zoey to a veterinary hospital.

After hearing the story, a veterinarian administered several doses of naloxone over 12 hours.

Veterinarians think Zoey ingested fentanyl because heroin would have likely taken longer to leave her system and would have required more naloxone.

The hospital’s medical director says it’s not the first time they treated a dog for an opioid overdose.

