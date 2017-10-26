Patriots Sign WR Jake Kumerow — Who Is Joey Bosa’s Cousin — To Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Patriots take on Joey Bosa on Sunday, the team is employing one of Bosa’s relatives.

The Patriots added receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad on Thursday, according to several reports. As noted in the reports, Kumerow is a cousin of Bosa.

The 25-year-old Kumerow was waived from the Cincinnati Bengals’ injured reserve list in September, where he initially signed in 2015 as a rookie free agent. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver has not recorded any NFL stats. In three years with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Kumerow caught 158 passes for 2,648 yards and 36 touchdowns. That included a 1,331-yard, 19-touchdown season in 2013. He followed that up with a 1,116-yard, 14-touchdown season for the Division III team.