NightSide – The Pit Bull Debate Continues

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – After the tragic killing of a seven-year-old boy over the weekend, members of the Lowell City Council voted last night to look into possible ways for the city to put extra restrictions on pit bulls, despite a state law that prohibits breed-specific regulations. Lowell City Councilor Rodney Elliot joins Dan in studio to explain why he believes this is a problem that must be addressed. We’ll also talk with Colleen Lynn, founder of DogBites.org, about what the data shows. Do you believe some dog breeds are more aggressive than others? Should certain breeds come with extra regulations or restrictions?

