NightSide – Clinton Paid for the Dossier

BOSTON (CBS) – A bombshell report out of the Washington Post has revealed that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid the firm Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump that eventually led to the creation of the infamous Steele Dossier. Since we know the dossier essentially kick started the entire investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia, does this new discovery mean that Trump has been right all along? Is the Trump – Russia narrative simply a partisan creation of the Democrats? John Solomon of The Hill talks with Dan about these new details and how this could be the beginning of the end of the Mueller investigation.