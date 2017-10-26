Joe Girardi, Yankees Parting Ways After Successful 2017 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — For most teams, making it to Game 7 of the ALCS would constitute a successful season. But the Yankees aren’t most teams.

And so, coming off a 91-71 season, the Yankees have decided to part ways with manager Joe Girardi, according to several reports on Thursday.

**BREAKING NEWS** I just reported on @espn1000 MLB sources have confirmed to me that NY Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return in 2018. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 26, 2017

Girardi is out as yankees manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 26, 2017

It’s not a firing, per se, so much as it is a somewhat mutual decision to end Girardi’s tenure as manager. But according to Jon Heyman, the team had much more to do with that decision than did Girardi.

there has been tension between girardi/front office this year. it appears to be more yankees' decision, than girardi's. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 26, 2017

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back.”—statement from Joe Girardi #Yankees — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) October 26, 2017

Girardi managed for 10 years in the Bronx, compiling an impressive 910-710 record — a .562 winning percentage. But for an organization that bases success on championships and championships alone, winning just one title in 2009 doesn’t cut it.

Girardi’s Yankees were 28-24 in the playoffs from 2009-17 in six appearances.

Coincidentally, both the first-place Red Sox and second-place Yankees decided to make a change at manager this offseason, with the Red Sox firing John Farrell after their first-round exit to the Astros. Those same Astros ended up rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the ALCS to eliminate the Yankees, prompting the end of Giradi’s tenure in New York.

There’s also a similarity between the two rivals in that the Red Sox fired Grady Little in 2003 after reaching Game 7 of the ALCS that year.