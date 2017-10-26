Jackie Bradley Jr. Snubbed From Gold Glove Finalists; Betts, Pedroia, Sale, Moreland Get Nods

BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie Bradley Jr. has been one of the best defensive center fielders in the American League since 2013, but amazingly he has never won a Gold Glove. He had what seemed like another elite season in the field in 2017, but now he’s apparently not even worthy of a nomination.

Rawlings announced the Gold Glove finalists at all nine positions in each league on Thursday, and there are a few Red Sox names to root for when the winners are announced. But JBJ is conspicuously absent from the center field group, as the Royals’ Lorenzo Cain got the nod instead. Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays got his annual nomination, while Byron Buxton of the Twins received the first of what could be many appearances as a finalist.

Cain made the most errors (7) of all qualified center fielders in the league in 2017, while Bradley made four. The Red Sox center fielder ranked third in the AL in Fangraphs’ “Defensive Runs Above Average” (Def) stat at 6.2, behind only Buxton (11.8) and Pillar (8.3). Cain finished at 3.8 in the same stat.

JBJ also made some of the most spectacular-looking catches of the season, including a game-saving catch to rob the Yankees’ Aaron Judge of a home run. That only makes it more strange that he wasn’t more on voters’ radars as coaches and managers throughout baseball assembled the lists of finalists.

As for the Red Sox who did get nominated … Mookie Betts is a finalist in right field, Dustin Pedroia has a chance to win his fifth Gold Glove at second base, Mitch Moreland has a chance to win his second in a row at first base, and even Chris Sale got a nod at pitcher.

Check out the full list of Gold Glove finalists below:

American League

Pitcher:

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

Alex Cobb, Rays

Catcher:

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Angels

Salvador Perez, Royals

First base:

Carlos Santana, Indians

Eric Hosmer, Royals

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second base:

Brian Dozier, Twins

Ian Kinsler, Tigers

Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

Third base:

Manny Machado, Orioles

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Evan Longoria, Rays

Shortstops:

Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left field:

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Justin Upton, Angels

Center fielders:

Lorenzo Cain, Royals

Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays

Byron Buxton, Twins

Right field:

Kole Calhoun, Angels

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pitcher:

R.A. Dickey, Braves

Zack Greinke, D-backs

Zach Davies, Brewers

Catcher:

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First base:

Joey Votto, Reds

Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second base:

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Dee Gordon, Marlins

Ben Zobrist, Cubs

Third base:

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

David Freese, Pirates

Shortstop:

Freddy Galvis, Phillies

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Corey Seager, Dodgers

Left field:

Gerardo Parra, Rockies

Adam Duvall, Reds

Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center field:

Billy Hamilton, Reds

Michael A. Taylor, Nationals

Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right field:

Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Jason Heyward, Cubs