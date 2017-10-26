Jackie Bradley Jr. Snubbed From Gold Glove Finalists; Betts, Pedroia, Sale, Moreland Get Nods

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Chris Sale, Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr., MLB, Mookie Betts, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie Bradley Jr. has been one of the best defensive center fielders in the American League since 2013, but amazingly he has never won a Gold Glove. He had what seemed like another elite season in the field in 2017, but now he’s apparently not even worthy of a nomination.

Rawlings announced the Gold Glove finalists at all nine positions in each league on Thursday, and there are a few Red Sox names to root for when the winners are announced. But JBJ is conspicuously absent from the center field group, as the Royals’ Lorenzo Cain got the nod instead. Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays got his annual nomination, while Byron Buxton of the Twins received the first of what could be many appearances as a finalist.

Cain made the most errors (7) of all qualified center fielders in the league in 2017, while Bradley made four. The Red Sox center fielder ranked third in the AL in Fangraphs’ “Defensive Runs Above Average” (Def) stat at 6.2, behind only Buxton (11.8) and Pillar (8.3). Cain finished at 3.8 in the same stat.

JBJ also made some of the most spectacular-looking catches of the season, including a game-saving catch to rob the Yankees’ Aaron Judge of a home run. That only makes it more strange that he wasn’t more on voters’ radars as coaches and managers throughout baseball assembled the lists of finalists.

As for the Red Sox who did get nominated … Mookie Betts is a finalist in right field, Dustin Pedroia has a chance to win his fifth Gold Glove at second base, Mitch Moreland has a chance to win his second in a row at first base, and even Chris Sale got a nod at pitcher.

Check out the full list of Gold Glove finalists below:

American League

Pitcher:

Chris Sale, Red Sox
Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
Alex Cobb, Rays

Catcher:

Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Angels
Salvador Perez, Royals

First base:

Carlos Santana, Indians
Eric Hosmer, Royals
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second base:

Brian Dozier, Twins
Ian Kinsler, Tigers
Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

Third base:

Manny Machado, Orioles
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Evan Longoria, Rays

Shortstops:

Elvis Andrus, Rangers
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left field:

Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Justin Upton, Angels

Center fielders:

Lorenzo Cain, Royals
Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays
Byron Buxton, Twins

Right field:

Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pitcher:

R.A. Dickey, Braves
Zack Greinke, D-backs
Zach Davies, Brewers

Catcher:

Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First base:

Joey Votto, Reds
Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second base:

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
Dee Gordon, Marlins
Ben Zobrist, Cubs

Third base:

Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
David Freese, Pirates

Shortstop:

Freddy Galvis, Phillies
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Corey Seager, Dodgers

Left field:

Gerardo Parra, Rockies
Adam Duvall, Reds
Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center field:

Billy Hamilton, Reds
Michael A. Taylor, Nationals
Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right field:

Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Jason Heyward, Cubs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch