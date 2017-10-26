HealthWatch: GMO Label Confusion

BOSTON (CBS) – You may be seeing the “non-GMO” label more and in some surprising places.

Genetically modified or GMO foods are typically resistant to insects, disease, or pesticides, but many shoppers want to avoid them.

And now some companies are feeling pressured to add non-GMO labeling to products that wouldn’t be genetically modified in the first place, like kitty litter and condoms.

Genetically modified organisms are any plant or animal whose DNA has been changed in a lab.

And for some people, that sounds unnatural, dangerous and harmful to our health. Some social media personalities have stoked those fears.

The truth is there is very little evidence that these foods are any less healthy than non-GMO foods and in some cases may even be safer. The vast majority of scientists agree.

So remember, just because something is labeled “non-GMO”, “organic”, or “natural” doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s more nutritious or that it’s better for you.