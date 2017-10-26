Former Pats LB Akeem Ayers Sends Cryptic Tweet In Wake Of Dont’a Hightower Injury

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — In a true sign of the modern times, we’re once again reporting on a tweet that consists of just a single emoji.
This is the sports world in 2017.
Formerly, it was a trend exclusive to the NBA, but on Thursday, free agent linebacker Akeem Ayers stoked the speculation flame with one simple tweet.
Ayers is just 28 years old, but he failed to find a job this past offseason — an offseason that included a workout with the Patriots. He played for the Colts last year, registering 18 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014, after being traded by the Tennessee Titans midseason. He recorded four sacks, an interception and 22 total tackles in nine games with the Patriots that year.
Thursday’s tweet might have just been Ayers showing his own interest, or perhaps it’s a signal that the Patriots might have reached out.
Then again, it’s an emoji. So it might be completely meaningless.
