Dog, Last Seen Running On Mass Pike, Found Safe After 10-Day Search

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog last seen running alongside traffic on the Mass Pike ten days ago has been reunited with his worried owner.

Indy, an Akita/Great Pyrenees mix, darted away from the owner’s new apartment on October 16.

By the time the police came, Indy had headed toward the Pike, where video sent by a user showed cars slowing down to avoid hitting him as he ran between them.

Over the last ten days, the dog was spotted on the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, around Harvard Stadium, and in Cambridgeport.

But on Thursday morning, Indy was spotted running along Storrow Drive East toward Cambridge.

#MissingDog UPDATE: Indy has been located and reunited with his owner! Thank you to all those who assisted. https://t.co/Y8UaFV48xV — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 26, 2017

It took several hours, but Boston Animal Care & Control, Missing Dogs of Massachusetts, Mass. State Police, and Cambridge Animal Control tracked Indy and corralled him into a dog park.

“We are so incredibly grateful for everyone’s dedication to get Indy back where he belongs,” said Amanda Kennedy, director of Animal Control. “This could not have happened without collaborating with so many skilled professionals and volunteers. It’s always rewarding when we are watching the smile on the owners face and the excitement the pet shows when reunite.”