Elementary School Student Disciplined For Bringing Bullet To School

Elementary School Student Disciplined For Bringing Bullet To SchoolA young Chelmsford student was disciplined after bringing a bullet to school to show his friends.

Woman Found Living In Lowell 42 Years After DisappearanceAuthorities say a New York woman who disappeared 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in Massachusetts.

Arlington Police Chief Joins President Trump At Opioid AnnouncementArlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan will be among a group joining President Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, D.C. during an announcement about the national opioid crisis.

New JFK Files Not Expected To Answer If Oswald Acted AlonePresident Donald Trump is playing it coy on what people will see from long-secret JFK assassination-era files.