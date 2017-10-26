Elementary School Student Disciplined For Bringing Bullet To School

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A Chelmsford student was disciplined after bringing a bullet to an elementary school to show his friends.

The Harrington Elementary School student brought the bullet to class on Wednesday. One of his friends took it to a teacher, who reported it to administration.

Chelmsford Police were notified and came to school to take the bullet.

A school resource officer met with the student and went to his home to check safety conditions.

Police found the child did not have access to other bullets or guns.

In a letter to parents, the school principal applauded students for speaking up and urged parents to talk with their children about what is acceptable to bring to school.

