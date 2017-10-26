Gov. Baker Calls Trump Opioid Declaration 'Step In The Right Direction'Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called President Donald Trump’s decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency a “strong step in the right direction.

Dog, Last Seen Running On Mass Pike, Found Safe After 10-Day SearchA dog last seen running alongside traffic on the Mass Pike ten days ago has been reunited with his worried owner.

Convictions Thrown Out Over Sleeping Jurors In Revere Manslaughter CaseThe state Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of a man accused of beating another man to death--all because the judge failed to question two jurors who fell asleep during the proceedings.

Hull K-9 Officer, Driver Seriously Injured In Bridgewater CrashThe collision happened around 9:23 a.m., when police said a car pulled in front of the Hull K-9 cruiser.