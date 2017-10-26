Marcus Smart May Play Thursday Night Against Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to need all the help they can get on the defensive end Thursday night as they try to slow down Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So they would certainly welcome Marcus Smart back to the lineup, and it appears the guard is inching his way towards a return. Smart participated in Boston’s morning shootaround in Milwaukee and if there are no setbacks leading up to the 8pm tip-off, he’ll suit up for Thursday night’s tilt.

Marcus Smart (ankle) going through shootaround. If no problems there or this afternoon, he'll likely be able to play v Milwaukee tonight. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) October 26, 2017

His participation is an encouraging sign for Smart, who has missed the last two games as he deals with a pair of ankle injuries. C’s head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Smart has made good progress over the last few days, so there’s a decent chance he’ll be out there wreaking havoc on the defensive end of the floor on Thursday.

Smart scored 12 points in both games he’s played this season, including last Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Bucks in Boston.

Tune in to Thursday night’s Celtics-Bucks game on 100.7FM WZLX. Pregame coverage with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell begins at 7:30pm!