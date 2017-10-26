Hull K-9 Officer, Driver Seriously Injured In Bridgewater Crash

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A K-9 officer and another driver were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.
The collision happened around 9:23 a.m., when police said a car pulled in front of the Hull K-9 cruiser on Grove Street at Bedford Street.
The cruiser hit the other car, which then went into a telephone pole.
Bridgewater Fire said the Jaws of Life had to be used to get one of the drivers out.
Both the officer and the other driver were taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The K-9 officer’s police dog was in the car, but not hurt. The dog was taken to a local kennel.
The crash is still under investigation.