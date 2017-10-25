Wednesday’s Child: 14-Year-Old Alexandra

Alexandra is a very bright fourteen year old girl of Hispanic descent. She is currently doing well in her residential program where she is considered a role model and mentor to the others girls. She is very helpful, nurturing and comforting to the younger girls and loves to help them put together and design their outfits. Her creativity extends to arts and crafts as well. Alexandra attends middle school in a public school setting. She can do well academically with encouragement.

Legally freed for adoption, Alexandra would do well in a single female home where she is the oldest child so that she can be a mentor and role model to younger children. She would not do well in a home that has peer-aged girls, as Alexandra has identified that she struggles with connecting to peers. More importantly Alexandra needs a stable and loving home that can give her one-on-one attention in a structured and predictable environment.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.