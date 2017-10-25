WBZ Cares: Personal Experiences Help Shape One Summit Mission

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, “WBZ Cares” highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month WBZ Cares profiles “One Summit,” which helps childhood cancer patients build courage, self-confidence, and resilience through mentorship with a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Encouraging kids fighting cancer to rise above the challenges they face is among of the organizations’ many goals.

“You can be resilient. You can become stronger after a traumatic event. And that’s really our goal for our families, for our kids, for our siblings, and for our Seals. This is a two-sided program, this is a program for U.S Navy Seals, and it’s a program for our pediatric cancer patients,” said Diane Lynch, Executive Director.

Lynch says the mentoring is a continuous process.

“This is not just a, kinda one and done. There’s a relationship that’s developed between our Seals and with our mentees and our families. With the goal that they stick together and they can be another source of strength and inspiration for them,” she said.

Cancer has touched Lynch’s family, too. Her oldest son Jack was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when he was 20 months old.

“He was an amazing kid. He was incredibly strong and he was always smiling he was happy. But he had a double transplant he had radiation, surgery, chemo and he did this for three straight years until he lost his battle in November of 2006,” she said.

“One Summit” founder Adam LaReau says his mother’s battle with cancer also keeps him going.

“The strength and the qualities of the program are there through my mother’s spirit. You know that’s how I remember my mother, remember the strength that she had.” he said.

For more information visit OneSummit.org or WBZ Cares during the month of October.