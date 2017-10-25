Weather Alert: Torrential Rain, Damaging Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera In Studio

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – On the heels of two separate shooting incidents that took place last night, Lawrence police are reminding residents that nobody is allowed on city property, including parks, after sundown. Yesterday’s violent outburst came just two weeks before Lawrence voters will cast their votes for Mayor. The election pits incumbent Mayor Dan Rivera against former Lawrence Mayor Willie Lantigua. Tonight, Mayor Dan Rivera sits down with Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about last night’s violence and his vision for the future of Lawrence.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch