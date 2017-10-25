WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Man Accused In Attempted Lynn Laundromat Kidnapping Faces Arraignment

Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Kidnapping, Lynn, Nicole Jacobs, Precious Chigbue

LYNN (CBS) — The man police say tried to take a stranger’s baby from a Lynn laundromat faces arraignment in Lynn District Court Wednesday.

Precious Chigbue, 24, is charged with kidnapping.

precious Man Accused In Attempted Lynn Laundromat Kidnapping Faces Arraignment

Precious Chigbue arrested for attempted kidnaping (WBZ-TV)

Police said Chigbue grabbed the one-year-old girl at the Showcase Laundromat on Washington Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and just started walking away with her in his arms.

A witness told WBZ-TV the little girl was sitting at a table in the busy laundromat, and that Chigbue got his attention because he was acting strange.

That witness said he alerted the girl’s mother when he saw Chigbue try to walk out with the child. The mother and others confronted Chigbue and grabbed the child back.

After police issued a description of him, Chigbue was caught in a nearby Stop and Shop by a detail officer.

lynn1 Man Accused In Attempted Lynn Laundromat Kidnapping Faces Arraignment

A laundromat in Lynn where a man attempted to kidnap a young child. (WBZ-TV)

Chigbue has no prior charges and was not known to Lynn Police–but a witness told WBZ-TV he had seen Chigbue acting strangely before.

“He was just kind of walking back and forth in front of this block right here,” He said.

His cousin, Emeka Iloba, said that and the laundromat ordeal are a result of mental illness.

“He’s just completely misunderstood,” Iloba said. “We just need to help him. He’s not a danger to anybody, he’s never hurt anybody before.”

Chigbue lives with Iloba, and Iloba said a recent move from Africa and new medication has Chigbua in a fog.

“From the point of the mother of the one-year-old, I understand, I apologize,” Iloba said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch