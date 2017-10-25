Man Accused In Attempted Lynn Laundromat Kidnapping Faces Arraignment

LYNN (CBS) — The man police say tried to take a stranger’s baby from a Lynn laundromat faces arraignment in Lynn District Court Wednesday.

Precious Chigbue, 24, is charged with kidnapping.

Police said Chigbue grabbed the one-year-old girl at the Showcase Laundromat on Washington Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and just started walking away with her in his arms.

A witness told WBZ-TV the little girl was sitting at a table in the busy laundromat, and that Chigbue got his attention because he was acting strange.

That witness said he alerted the girl’s mother when he saw Chigbue try to walk out with the child. The mother and others confronted Chigbue and grabbed the child back.

After police issued a description of him, Chigbue was caught in a nearby Stop and Shop by a detail officer.

Chigbue has no prior charges and was not known to Lynn Police–but a witness told WBZ-TV he had seen Chigbue acting strangely before.

“He was just kind of walking back and forth in front of this block right here,” He said.

His cousin, Emeka Iloba, said that and the laundromat ordeal are a result of mental illness.

“He’s just completely misunderstood,” Iloba said. “We just need to help him. He’s not a danger to anybody, he’s never hurt anybody before.”

Chigbue lives with Iloba, and Iloba said a recent move from Africa and new medication has Chigbua in a fog.

“From the point of the mother of the one-year-old, I understand, I apologize,” Iloba said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports