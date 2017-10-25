Keller @ Large: Celebrity Candidates Need To Know – Experience Matters

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been 57 years since the John F. Kennedy presidential campaign became the first to fully grasp and exploit the power of media as an image-making tool in politics.

It’s been 22 years since John Kennedy Jr. accelerated the celebritization of politics with his magazine “George.”

And since the election of our first true celebrity president last fall, all sorts of people with zero governmental experience but plenty of money, name recognition and ego have floated the idea of themselves as potential future candidates for high office, and been taken seriously because of Donald Trump’s success.

But should they be?

Plenty of people took singer Kid Rock seriously when his name was circulating as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate from Michigan earlier this year. There was even a poll showing him running away with the Republican nomination for the job, and within striking distance of the Democratic incumbent.

But the Kid Rock bandwagon, it seems, has come to an end.

He told an interviewer Tuesday he had no intention of running, that the whole thing was an inside joke. “Who couldn’t figure that out?” he said.

That’s a good question.

After eight years of watching President Obama, with only part of one Senate term under his belt, struggle to master the intricacies of the job, and nine months of watching President Trump, with almost no relevant experience, struggle even more, it should be evident that for this job, experience matters – a lot.

Kid Rock is smart. He knows he’s not qualified to be a senator. We can only hope other unqualified celebrity hopefuls can also figure that out.

