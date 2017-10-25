Edelman Recovery Going Smoothly: ‘I’m On My Way Back’

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman may still be a long way away from getting back on the football field, but the receiver appears to be right on track in his recovery.

Edelman updated fans on his comeback from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason when he spoke at an event to celebrate the release of Relentless: A Memoir, which he co-wrote along with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. He spoke positively about how his recovery is going so far and sounds confident he’ll be back and performing at the same level at the start of the 2018 season.

“The knee feels good. I’m on my way back,” said Edelman. “It’s been very tough, to watch your team play without you and not get to go out and work with them. You go through OTAs and training camp, to have it happen in the preseason … I have a full year to recover. There’s no rush on anything.

“There’s been a lot of great stories out there on ACL [recoveries] and there’s about to be another one. I’m looking forward to it.”

Edelman signed a two-year, $11 million extension with the Patriots in the offseason. The Patriots offense has noticeably transformed without him, putting less emphasis on short-to-intermediate throws and more on throwing deeper down the field. It hasn’t affected Tom Brady’s ability to make plays, as he’s second in the NFL with a 108.4 passer rating.

The receiver’s lack of setbacks so far could bode well for his readiness at the start of the 2018 regular season.