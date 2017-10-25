Study: Daydreaming May Be Sign Of Intelligence

BOSTON (CBS) – Does your mind tend to wander when you’re supposed to be staying focused?
A new study from Georgia Tech suggests that daydreaming isn’t necessarily a bad thing and may be a sign of intelligence.
Researchers looked at more than 100 people and found that those who reported more frequent daydreaming scored higher on intellectual and creativity tests and had more efficient brains, in general.
The researchers say people with efficient brains may have too much brain capacity to stop their minds from wandering.