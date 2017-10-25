‘Boston Winter’ To Return To City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (CBS) – Outdoor skating, a Christmas tree maze and holiday shopping will return to City Hall Plaza as part of the second annual “Boston Winter Presented by Berkshire Bank” celebration.

The popular holiday event, now in its second year, will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24 and is open to the public daily through Dec. 31. More than 300,000 visitors turned out for last year’s event.

The event will feature a mix of winter activities including an outdoor skating path, an expanded Holiday Shopping Market, a Santa House, a Bavarian Village, and Vinopolis, an interactive wine and beer experience. Several attractions will be overseen by Millennial Entertainment Group.

The event is co-sponsored by Berkshire Bank, the Boston Garden Development Corporation, and Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

Walsh called last year’s event “an overwhelming success.”

“From ice skating, to shopping, to enjoying local artists’ performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Boston Winter,” he said.

The holiday shopping market will include more than 85 boutique-style chalets that offer local and international gifts, and food. Vendors include Grace Oliver and LovePop Cards.

The outdoor skating path, operated by Rink Management Services, will remain open through February, offering learn-to-skate programs and many special events, officials said. Visitors can rent skates or bring their own.

For more information, visit: www.CityHallPlazaBoston.com.