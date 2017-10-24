Funeral Held For 6-Year-Old Boy Who Inspired #WhyNotDevin Campaign

Woman Chased By Man On Southbridge Trails In Broad DaylightSouthbridge and Sturbridge Police are warning residents to be vigilant while walking on trails or walkways in the two communities.

Protester Gets Close To President Trump At Capitol, Throws Russian FlagsA yelling protester got several yards from Donald Trump as the president walked through a Capitol corridor on his way to a lunch with Republican senators.

Funeral Held For 6-Year-Old Boy Who Inspired #WhyNotDevin CampaignFamily and friends are remembering a 6-year-old Framingham boy who sparked a national social media movement.

Say What? Study Says Alcohol Improves Foreign Language SkillsResearchers in England and the Netherlands found that consuming a small amount of alcohol made it easier for someone to speak in another language.