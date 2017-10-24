Funeral Held For 6-Year-Old Boy Who Inspired #WhyNotDevin Campaign

SUDBURY (CBS) – Family and friends are remembering a 6-year-old Framingham boy who sparked a national social media movement.
The hearse carrying Devin Suau arrived at a Sudbury church with a full police escort.
Devin lost his fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare pediatric brain cancer, on Friday.
He was the inspiration behind the #WhyNotDevin campaign that reached national levels with celebrities and athletes tweeting about the cause.
Many wore green to Devin’s funeral in honor of his favorite superhero.
“He was faced with a really, really bad hand and he did it with strength and grace and courage,” James Suau said last week following his son’s death.
Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans were among the large crowd at the funeral.
A wake was held at Saint Anselm Church in Sudbury on Monday. Hundreds of Devin’s friends, classmates, community members, and family members attended.
Devin’s family donated Devin’s tumor in hopes of finding a cure for DIPG.
