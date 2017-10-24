Rask, Bergeron Return To Bruins Practice; Krejci Remains Out

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask could be on the verge of getting back in goal for the Bruins, while others appear further away.

The goaltender returned to practice for the B’s on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, his first full day since sustaining a concussion during last Wednesday’s session. He skated with goalie coach Bob Essensa and took some shots from Anders Bjork and others before practicing for about 45 minutes, according to the Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Rask still needs to pass another concussion protocol test on Tuesday before being cleared to practice again on Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy did not rule out a return as early as Thursday against the Sharks at TD Garden, but it’s more likely that the goalie comes back on Saturday against the Kings.

Backup Anton Khudobin has not played particularly well in his two starts in Rask’s absence. He most recently allowed five goals in a loss to the Sabres last Saturday, including three in the third period and overtime. He has posted a 3.29 goals against average and .902 save percentage in three starts on the season.

Elsewhere, Patrice Bergeron (lower body) also returned to practice after taking a maintenance day on Monday. David Krejci (back), however, remained out and is still day-to-day. David Backes centered Krejci’s line between Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak during Tuesday’s practice.

Kevan Miller (upper body) practiced while wearing a red non-contact jersey and could be on track to return on Thursday.