Weather Alert: Torrential Rain, Damaging Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Protester Gets Close To President Trump At Capitol, Throws Russian Flags

Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A yelling protester got several yards from Donald Trump as the president walked through a Capitol corridor on his way to a lunch with Republican senators.

The man was standing with reporters Tuesday outside the Senate chamber on the building’s second floor. As Trump walked by accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others, the man tossed small Russian flags bearing the word “Trump” toward the president.

gettyimages 865892482 Protester Gets Close To President Trump At Capitol, Throws Russian Flags

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump arrive for the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon and walk past a Russian flag on the floor that was thrown at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The man yelled, “Trump is treason. Why are you talking about tax cuts when you should be talking about treason?”

He was grabbed by security officers.

trump protester flags Protester Gets Close To President Trump At Capitol, Throws Russian Flags

Protester Ryan Clayton is grabbed by security after throwing Russian flags toward the president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He identified himself as Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action, a group that wants Trump to be impeached.

In July, Clayton stood among reporters in a Senate office building and threw Russian flags at Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch