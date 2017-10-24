Tommy Typo: Brady Sends Dwyane Wade His New Book, But Misspells First Name

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is great at just about everything he does.

But there is one aspect of life that he shares with us common folk: Occasionally, spelling is hard.

The Patriots quarterback has been sending out copies of his new book, The TB12 Method, to several athletes since its release. He’s even taken it a step further, writing a personal note to the recipients.

There was one tiny problem with his inscription to Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade, who as we’ve learned over the years, spells his name differently from 99.9% of the Dwaynes on this earth. Brady, however, never received that memo.

Tom Brady sent one to Dwyane Wade too but he spelled his name wrong ☹️ pic.twitter.com/lyimGHYS72 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 23, 2017

Whoops. Wade didn’t seem to mind, pretty happy to have a physical copy of the book to go along with the audiobook version he’s been listening to in hopes to extend his NBA career.

But it’s somewhat refreshing to know that Brady, as perfect as he usually is every Sunday, can also fall victim to the occasional typo. That, or he’s trying to tell Wade that he’s spelled his name wrong the last 35 years.