NightSide – Are Pit Bulls a Problem?

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Over the weekend, a seven year old boy in Lowell was tragically mauled and killed by two pit bulls. The sad story has reignited a long running debate over whether pit bulls are a more aggressive breed of dog, or simply victims of circumstance that are more likely to be owned by people who train them to be aggressive. Massachusetts State Representative Jack Lewis joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about the issue and whether insurance companies should be allowed to treat dogs differently based on breed. Do you think that some dog breeds are more aggressive than others? Should extra cost or regulations come with owning a pit bull?

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:00 am

    KILLER PIT BULLS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM……YOU ARE!

