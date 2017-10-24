Big Changes Coming Soon To Mega Millions

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpots are set to be bigger than ever, but it’ll come at a cost to players.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 28, Mega Millions ticket prices will double from $1 to $2. Lottery officials say this will in turn “bring more value” to players, as jackpots will start at $40 million instead of $15 million and grow faster overall.

It will be harder to win the jackpot because players will pick a Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 instead of 1 to 15. But the chances of matching five numbers and winning $1 million will increase as players will select five numbers from 1 to 70 instead of 1 to 75.

Overall, the chances of winning any prize will be 1 in 24 instead of the current 1 in 15.

There’s also a brand new way to play the Mega Millions that’s being rolled out in six states to start, including Massachusetts, called “Just The Jackpot.” By choosing that option, players will get two entries to win the game’s jackpot only – they will not be eligible for any of the lesser prizes.

The largest Mega Millions prize in history is $656 million, while rival game Powerball has soared to $1.6 billion. Mega Millions President Debbie D. Alford says it’s all about keeping up with players’ tastes.

“We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots,” she said in a statement.“We’re excited to deliver the opportunity to create more millionaires and also provide more opportunities to raise additional revenues for the respected causes lotteries benefit.”

Mega Millions drawings will still be held on Tuesdays and Fridays.