1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Lawrence Shootings Overnight

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Four people were shot in Lawrence overnight, one fatally, and investigators are working to see if the shootings are connected.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, there was a shooting at Howard Park near the Methuen line and three men were taken to Holy Family Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two of the three were rushed to a hospital in Boston due to the severity of their injuries.  The third man was not seriously hurt.

At some point later in the night, a car crashed into a utility pole on South Union Street.

The car crashed into a utility pole on South Union Street. (WBZ-TV)

The driver was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

