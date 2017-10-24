1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Lawrence Shootings Overnight

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Four people were shot in Lawrence overnight, one fatally, and investigators are working to see if the shootings are connected.
According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, there was a shooting at Howard Park near the Methuen line and three men were taken to Holy Family Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Two of the three were rushed to a hospital in Boston due to the severity of their injuries. The third man was not seriously hurt.
At some point later in the night, a car crashed into a utility pole on South Union Street.
The driver was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.