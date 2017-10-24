Holliston Schools Locked Down Following Bank Robbery Nearby

HOLLISTON (CBS) – Several Holliston schools were placed in lockdown while police searched for two men who robbed a nearby bank.

TD Bank in downtown Holliston was robbed Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Police only called it an “active investigation” and asked residents not to call the station to ask about the incident in order to keep phone lines open.

Holliston schools said in a statement that two suspects are at large.

As a result, Adams Middle School, Miller Elementary School and Placentino School were placed in lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” at 2 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m.

TD Bank was marked off by police tape following the robbery.