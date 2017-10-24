Weather Alert: Torrential Rain, Damaging Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Holliston Schools Locked Down Following Bank Robbery Nearby

Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Holliston, Holliston Police

HOLLISTON (CBS) – Several Holliston schools were placed in lockdown while police searched for two men who robbed a nearby bank.

TD Bank in downtown Holliston was robbed Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Police only called it an “active investigation” and asked residents not to call the station to ask about the incident in order to keep phone lines open.

tdbank1 Holliston Schools Locked Down Following Bank Robbery Nearby

Police investigate a bank robbery at TD Bank in Holliston. (WBZ-TV)

Holliston schools said in a statement that two suspects are at large.

As a result, Adams Middle School, Miller Elementary School and Placentino School were placed in lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” at 2 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m.

TD Bank was marked off by police tape following the robbery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch