Zolak & Bertrand: Alex Cora Brings Right Brand Of Leadership To Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — It remains to be seen how new Red Sox manager Alex Cora can improve upon John Farrell in terms of in-game tactics. But he has an even better chance of connecting with the young players throughout the clubhouse than Farrell did in recent years.

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand discuss the possibility that Cora could be exactly the kind of leader that the Red Sox need right now for the current makeup of their clubhouse. Marc Bertrand believes that the former Astros bench coach will bring the right brand of leadership, hearkening back to comments he made when he was publicly critical of former White Sox, now-Red Sox starter Chris Sale for cutting up throwback jerseys.

“‘This is not the way you act as a big-leaguer, you’ve got to act like a professional.’ That’s going to be the message,” said Bertrand.

Scott Zolak believes that Cora would have had better control of the personalities in the clubhouse, particularly David Price, than Farrell did in his final season as Red Sox manager.

“If Cora’s running the team, the [Dennis] Eckersley incident probably doesn’t happen. Or if it did, it would have been handled the right way. Hammer would have come down,” said Zolak. “Instead, [Farrell] didn’t do anything. He let people above him handle it.”

