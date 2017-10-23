WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Why Sunday Was A ‘Pretty Perfect’ Day For Tom Brady

Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Galynn Brady, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady, tom brady's parents

BOSTON (CBS) — Though the season ended with him hoisting his fifth Lombardi Trophy and fourth Super Bowl MVP, 2016 was a trying year for Tom Brady.

It had nothing to do with the quarterback’s four-game suspension to start the season, but everything to do with a battle his mother was fighting thousands of miles away. Galynn Brady spent the season undergoing treatment for breast cancer and was unable to attend any games ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston. She was on the field with her son for his victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and the two shared an emotional embrace after New England’s comeback win.

It’s very fitting that Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. were in attendance on Sunday night when Brady and the Patriots hosted the Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Brady’s mother was honored on the field ahead of the game, taking part in the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” campaign that promotes cancer awareness.

brady parents Why Sunday Was A Pretty Perfect Day For Tom Brady

Galynn Brady and Tom Brady Sr., parents of Tom Brady, are introduced during a cancer awareness pre-game ceremony before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brady said getting the chance to spend the day with his family and having his parents in attendance for Sunday night’s game made it a special evening.

“It was great for them to be here and be in attendance and for us to win while they’re here in attendance, too. It’s been a while since that happened. But, that was very special for me,” he said after the victory. “I heard they got on the field pregame. [I am] just happy for my mom. I mean, what’s she’s been through is pretty challenging and challenging for my dad, challenging for all the people out there that are battling with cancer and other diseases. You can’t take anything for granted, so I love the time I get with her. We were carving pumpkins today with my kids and beating the Falcons tonight, so it made for a pretty perfect day for me.”

Brady shared a photo of his parents on the field on Instagram on Monday morning, saying he is “beyond blessed to have the love and support from my parents.”

Brady completed 21 of his 29 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns Sunday night against the Falcons, as the Patriots won 23-7 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch