Why Sunday Was A ‘Pretty Perfect’ Day For Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Though the season ended with him hoisting his fifth Lombardi Trophy and fourth Super Bowl MVP, 2016 was a trying year for Tom Brady.

It had nothing to do with the quarterback’s four-game suspension to start the season, but everything to do with a battle his mother was fighting thousands of miles away. Galynn Brady spent the season undergoing treatment for breast cancer and was unable to attend any games ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston. She was on the field with her son for his victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and the two shared an emotional embrace after New England’s comeback win.

It’s very fitting that Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. were in attendance on Sunday night when Brady and the Patriots hosted the Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Brady’s mother was honored on the field ahead of the game, taking part in the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” campaign that promotes cancer awareness.

Brady said getting the chance to spend the day with his family and having his parents in attendance for Sunday night’s game made it a special evening.

“It was great for them to be here and be in attendance and for us to win while they’re here in attendance, too. It’s been a while since that happened. But, that was very special for me,” he said after the victory. “I heard they got on the field pregame. [I am] just happy for my mom. I mean, what’s she’s been through is pretty challenging and challenging for my dad, challenging for all the people out there that are battling with cancer and other diseases. You can’t take anything for granted, so I love the time I get with her. We were carving pumpkins today with my kids and beating the Falcons tonight, so it made for a pretty perfect day for me.”

Brady shared a photo of his parents on the field on Instagram on Monday morning, saying he is “beyond blessed to have the love and support from my parents.”

This picture sums up a perfect night for my family and team. I am beyond blessed to have the love and support from my parents. My mom and dad were recognized in the pregame along with other families who have fought tough battles with tough illness. These two are the ultimate warriors who have faced these challenges head on and keep fighting. I am so happy they were there together and I thank all the fans who gave them such a warm welcome. I love them so much and I love you all! ❤️💯💪🏼 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Brady completed 21 of his 29 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns Sunday night against the Falcons, as the Patriots won 23-7 to improve to 5-2 on the season.