Teacher Accused Of Abusing Students At School

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Public Schools has launched an investigation after two parents claim a fifth grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School abused their children.

Gregg Natale has removed his 10-year-old son Kalib from the elementary school after he says he was nearly pushed to the ground. “Can’t believe it, our teacher would assault a child like this,” Natale says.

The alleged abuse happened in mid-September. Natale says he told the principal and that teacher was suspended for 10 days.

When Natale learned the same teacher returned, he pulled Kalib out of the school.

Natale is one of two parents WBZ-TV spoke with. Another parent says his 10-year-old son was allegedly shook by the same teacher for disrupting her class.

Natale says Kalib was humming and tapping when his teacher asked him to move his desk. Natale says when Kalib didn’t move fast enough, his teacher came up from the side and shoved him. “He was scared and didn’t know what to do,” Natale says.

Natale says he’s now furious with the school. “To let a little boy, a 10-year-old boy be that scared of a teacher and you condone that teacher and you don’t remove her, you should feel ashamed of yourself,” Natale said. “You know how do you sleep at night?”

Brockton Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Smith responded with a statement saying: “It is never acceptable to be physically aggressive in any way with students and we are investigating allegations that have been made at the Brookfield school.”

Natale, however, is not buying it. “If we never got you guys involved there would be no letters going out they’re just covering their bridges, they should be ashamed of themselves, they really should,” Natale said.

Natale says the school told them that a child abuse report has been filed with Department of Children and Families but they still plan to file a police report. The DCF says they are investigating the incident.