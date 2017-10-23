Teacher Accused Of Abusing Students At School

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton schools have launched an investigation after two parents claim a fifth grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School abused their children. The accused teacher has already been suspended once before these allegations.

Parents say they want the fifth grade reading teacher removed. They say she shoved and shook their kids for disrupting class.

Gregg Natale has removed his 10-year-old son Kalib from the elementary school after he says he was nearly pushed to the ground.

The alleged abuse happened in mid-September. Natale says Kalib was humming and tapping when his teacher asked him to move his desk. Natale says when Kalib didn’t move fast enough, his teacher came up from the side and shoved him.

Natale says he’s now furious with the school. “To let a little boy, a 10-year-old boy be that scared of a teacher and you condone that teacher and you don’t remove her, you should feel ashamed of yourself,” Natale said. “You know how do you sleep at night?”

Brockton Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Smith responded with a statement saying: “It is never acceptable to be physically aggressive in any way with students and we are investigating allegations that have been made at the Brookfield school.”

Natale says the school told them that a child abuse report has been filed with DCF but they still plan to file a police report.