Patriots, Tom Brady Honor Military Members Before Sunday’s Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — The cheers at Gillette Stadium were not just reserved for Patriots players on Sunday night.
Two hundred military members attended the game as special guests of the team.
Before the game, they were able to get pictures on the field, be honored by the crowd, and high-fived by Tom Brady.
Patriots player Joe Cardona, an active member of the Navy, came up with the idea.
Fans outside the stadium had also expressed love before the game.
One said, “At the end of the day, it’s love here at Gillette. That’s how we do it when you’re a five-time Superbowl champion, you have class.”