Month You Give Birth Could Affect Postpartum Depression Risk

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s estimated that 1 in 9 women in the United States develops postpartum depression, and the time of year a new mom gives birth may make a difference.

Looking at the medical records of more than 20,000 women, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that moms who gave birth in the spring or winter had a lower risk of postpartum depression compared to moms who gave birth in the fall or summer

They also found that women who were obese, non-white, and did not get an epidural or other anesthesia during delivery appeared to be more likely to develop postpartum depression.