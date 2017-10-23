Month You Give Birth Could Affect Postpartum Depression Risk

Weather Alert: Torrential Rain, Damaging Winds Ahead| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s estimated that 1 in 9 women in the United States develops postpartum depression, and the time of year a new mom gives birth may make a difference.

Looking at the medical records of more than 20,000 women, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that moms who gave birth in the spring or winter had a lower risk of postpartum depression compared to moms who gave birth in the fall or summer

They also found that women who were obese, non-white, and did not get an epidural or other anesthesia during delivery appeared to be more likely to develop postpartum depression.

