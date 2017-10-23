Store Holding Contest For Free Wedding, Disney Honeymoon

PEABODY (CBS) – When you add up the venue, the caterer, the dress, the tux and more, weddings can be pretty expensive.

But a Peabody women’s store wants to give a newlywed couple all that for free.

The Ultimate is giving away a $40,000 wedding.

The wedding venue in Topsfield (Image credit: The Ultimate)

It includes the venue, which is a 19th century estate in Topsfield, all the food, the dress and everything else a couple needs on their big day. Plus, the prize package even includes a Disney honeymoon.

To enter to win, all you have to do is write a 400-word essay on why you and your significant other should win.

You have until Nov. 28 to enter at ultimatewomansapparel.com.

