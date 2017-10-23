Firefighter Arrested For DUI With Daughter In The Car Had ‘Too Much’ To Drink

MANSFIELD (CBS) — A veteran Mansfield firefighter was ordered to attend inpatient alcohol treatment after being arrested for a DUI while his nine-year-old daughter was in the car.

It began on Friday afternoon, when James Devine, who was off-duty, rear-ended a car on South Main Street and took off, Mansfield Police said. He had apparently just picked up his daughter at the bus stop.

According to the police report, the girl was unbuckled and in the front seat of his pickup truck.

Shortly after, an Attleboro Police officer saw Devine’s truck cross a double line. The officer said he turned his siren and lights on but Devine kept going about 800 feet into his own driveway.

Officials said, Devine then failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to police that he had “too much” to drink and said, “sorry, officer, I messed up.”

A woman named Lindsay Devine came to the scene to take custody of the girl.

Divine pleaded not guilty on Monday morning and was released on $1,500 cash bail.

“Under the circumstances, he’s trying to keep it together and be as strong as possible. His mother came down from New Hampshire,” said Defense Attorney Gary Pelletier.

Mansfield Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini said, “the police department has filed charges against a long-term, tenure employee of the Manfield Fire Department.”

According to fire officials, Devine is on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.