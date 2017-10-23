Recall: 557,000 Dishwasher Units Pose Fire Hazard

BOSTON (CBS) — A dishwasher recall from two years ago has been expanded to include more than half a million machines after the company found that their power cords cause a fire risk.

BSH Home Appliances said around 408,000 units of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air, and Thermador dishwashers were being recalled.

In October 2015, the company recalled 149,000 units for the same reason, bringing the total number to around 557,000.

BSH said said they’ve received five reports of power cords on the machines overheating and causing fires that resulted in property damage, but no injuries.

The dishwashers, which were made in Germany and the US, were sold nationwide from January 2013 to May 2015.

Serial numbers of the affected machines–and photos showing where on the machine to find those numbers–are available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The company said owners should immediately stop using the dishwashers and contact them for free inspection and repair.