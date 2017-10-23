Celtics Injury Update: Morris Will Not Make Debut This Week; Smart Day-To-Day

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no way the Celtics can replace what Gordon Hayward would have given them, but they could certainly use the boost that will come with Marcus Morris’ return to the floor.

But that will not happen this week, as the forward will sit out the next three games with lingering knee soreness that has already cost him the first three contests of the season. Morris will re-evaluated at the start of next week, and told reporters on Monday that he hopes to play a week from today when Boston hosts the San Antonio Spurs.

Marcus Smart day to day w/ankle injury did not practice Monday; Marcus Morris will not play this week, re-evaluated next Mon #Celtics #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 23, 2017

Morris is anxious and eager to get out there with his new team, but both sides are taking a cautious approach to the injury. He told reporters he feels great conditioning-wise, but he and the team are being careful with the injury so it doesn’t get worse and cause him to miss even more time. The 28-year-old got off to a late start to his Celtics career after being acquired from Detroit for guard Avery Bradley over the offseason, arriving late to training camp after he dealt with a legal matter in Arizona.

Morris figured to be part of Boston’s starting five when acquired in the offseason, and when he does return the Celtics will be counting on the veteran to play a bigger all-around role with Hayward lost for the season.

Boston guard Marcus Smart, who missed Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle injury, also did not practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day.

The Celtics host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, followed by road games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to close out the week.