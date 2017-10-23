Marathon Bombing Survivors Award ‘Boston College Strong’ Scholarship

Filed Under: Boston College, Boston College Strong, Boston Marathon Bombing, Jessica Kensky, Patrick Downes

BOSTON (AP) — Two amputee survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child.

Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, is the inaugural winner of the “Boston College Strong” scholarship being presented Monday.

Bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky say they chose Manning for his “perseverance in the face of adversity.”

couple Marathon Bombing Survivors Award Boston College Strong Scholarship

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes. (WBZ-TV)

Manning overcame his disability to play high school football and baseball, mentor young cancer patients facing limb loss and raise money for cancer research. He’s currently enrolled in BC’s Carroll School of Management.

Downes, a BC alumnus, and Kensky were newlyweds when both lost legs in the attacks near the marathon finish line. Kensky had to have her remaining leg amputated 1½ years later.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch