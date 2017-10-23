Bald Eagle Shot In Maine; Wardens Offer Reward For Info

PENOBSCOT, Maine (CBS) – Authorities are looking for answers after a young bald eagle was shot and killed in Maine earlier this month.

The Maine Warden Service and federal wildlife officials say a wounded juvenile bald eagle was found on Whitehorse Road in Penobscot County on Oct. 13. It may have been shot with a shotgun up to two days earlier, officials believe.

“The eagle was badly wounded and needed to be euthanized after veterinary treatment was sought,” Maine officials said in a statement.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the eagle’s death. Anyone with tips can call Operation Game Thief at (800) 253-7887 or the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at (207) 469-6842.