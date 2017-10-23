Bald Eagle Shot In Maine; Wardens Offer Reward For Info

Filed Under: Bald Eagle, Maine

PENOBSCOT, Maine (CBS) – Authorities are looking for answers after a young bald eagle was shot and killed in Maine earlier this month.

The Maine Warden Service and federal wildlife officials say a wounded juvenile bald eagle was found on Whitehorse Road in Penobscot County on Oct. 13. It may have been shot with a shotgun up to two days earlier, officials believe.

bald eagle Bald Eagle Shot In Maine; Wardens Offer Reward For Info

File image of a bald eagle. (Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“The eagle was badly wounded and needed to be euthanized after veterinary treatment was sought,” Maine officials said in a statement.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the eagle’s death. Anyone with tips can call Operation Game Thief at (800) 253-7887 or the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at (207) 469-6842.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch