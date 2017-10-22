State Police: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Serious Reading Crash

State Police: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Serious Reading CrashTwo people were seriously hurt in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on I-95 South Sunday morning.

Man Pleads Guilty In $1.4M Scheme To Defraud StaplesA Georgia man faces prison after admitting to his role in a scheme to defraud Massachusetts-based Staples Inc. out of more than $1.4 million.

7-Year-Old Killed By Pit Bulls In LowellA seven-year-old boy has died after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Lowell Saturday night.

State Police Patrol, Compete In Head Of The CharlesThousands of rowers and spectators converged on Boston for the Head of the Charles Regatta on Saturday.