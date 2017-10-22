State Police: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Serious Reading Crash

Filed Under: Crash, I-95, Massachusetts State Police, Reading, Wrong Way Driver

READING (CBS) — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on I-95 South Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they believe a 26-year-old Conway, South Carolina woman was driving drunk as she drove her Honda Civic northbound on the southbound travel lanes.

They said she struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling southbound, driven by a 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire, just before Exit 37A.

Both were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

Neither have been identified, and the nature of their injuries wasn’t yet known.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch